News updates from Hindustan Times: Pakistan rejects charge sheet filed in Pulwama attack probe and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:57 IST

Pak rejects Pulwama attack probe charge sheet, calls it an attempt to serve domestic interest

Pakistan has rejected the charge sheet filed in the Pulwama attack probe, claiming it to be a ‘mischievous attempt’ to implicate Islamabad for the attack. It said that India has failed to provide credible evidence to support its claim and that it is meant to serve ‘narrow and domestic political interests.’ Read more

Kerala secretariat fire: State govt constitutes panel to probe incident

The Kerala government on Wednesday constituted a multi-departmental panel that will investigate the technical issues that caused fire at the state’s secretariat on Tuesday. The fire which gutted crucial files and furniture at the Kerala secretariat was doused within 40 minutes. Read more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting at 11am today via video conferencing. Thursday’s meeting will consider a proposal to borrow money from the market to compensate states for their revenue shortfalls. Read more

Covid cases in Brazil rise by 47,161 in last 24 hrs; tally over 3.7 million

The number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil rose to 3,717,156 with 47,161 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the national Ministry of Health.The nationwide death toll has risen by 1,085 to 117,665 people in the same period.Read more

Will he? Won’t he? Eight Lionel Messi questions every Barcelona fans wants to know

Messi’s team is likely to contend that given the unusual circumstances of the season, the cut-off date shouldn’t apply. After all, it wasn’t till August 14 that Barcelona’s season ended with the 2-8 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta demands Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, slams her for ‘giving interviews and doing publicity stunts’

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has demanded the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty ‘and gang’ in connection with his death on June 14. Citing recent media reports and sting operations, Shweta accused Rhea and others of drugging and sedating Sushant to ‘take control’ of him, siphoning off his funds and cutting him off from his family. Read more

Redmi 9 to launch in India today, all you need to know

Xiaomi will launch a new Redmi smartphone later today in India. The company has already revealed that it will be the Redmi 9. The new Redmi smartphone has also been listed on Amazon India ahead of the launch. The launch event for Redmi 9 will be a virtual one and it is scheduled to start at 12 PM today. Read more

62-year-old triumphs on birthday with 62.4 km run, inspires netizens. Watch

Many of us need a considerable amount of motivation to pull out that yoga mat in the morning or hit the treadmill for even a few minutes. However, here’s someone who is setting some amazing fitness goals. Read more

Yami Gautam is giving us all major fitness goals through yoga

The regular practice of yoga can ensure good holistic health in terms of a healthy body and mind. When the mind is at peace, it also helps to maintain top-notch emotional health. It also helps promote weight loss even though it’s a misunderstanding that the passive nature of yoga asanas may not reflect on the inches and weight. Read more

Watch: Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times