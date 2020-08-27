e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid cases in Brazil rise by 47,161 in last 24 hrs; tally over 3.7 million

Covid cases in Brazil rise by 47,161 in last 24 hrs; tally over 3.7 million

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.8 million Covid-19 patients, according to Sputnik.

world Updated: Aug 27, 2020 07:41 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Brasilia
The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.
The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.(Reuters file photo)
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil rose to 3,717,156 with 47,161 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the national Ministry of Health.

The nationwide death toll has risen by 1,085 to 117,665 people in the same period.

In the previous day, Brazil reported 47,134 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,271 new fatalities.

Click here for live coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.8 million Covid-19 patients, according to Sputnik.

The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University’s data, the global case tally stands at 24,032,128 while the death toll stands at 822,480.

tags
top news
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Five reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
Five reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
Kim Jong Un’s regime baffles world with contradictory signals
Kim Jong Un’s regime baffles world with contradictory signals
Pakistan rejects Pulwama attack probe charge sheet
Pakistan rejects Pulwama attack probe charge sheet
NITI Aayog releases report on Export Preparedness Index; Gujarat tops list
NITI Aayog releases report on Export Preparedness Index; Gujarat tops list
New Zealand mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole
New Zealand mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole
Opposition CMs join hands against holding NEET
Opposition CMs join hands against holding NEET
Covid update: Delhi 90% recovery rate; govt exams delayed in Maharashtra
Covid update: Delhi 90% recovery rate; govt exams delayed in Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In