News updates from Hindustan Times: Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch district and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 09:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J&K’s Poonch, heavy shelling in Mendhar

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated along the LoC by firing with small arms and shelling mortars in the area. Read more

Economic recovery hits July plateau, shows data

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday amid mounting evidence that India’s nascent economic recovery is at risk of plateauing out as new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections pile up. Read more

Video of Billie the elephant taking a dip in the pond is too cute to handle

If you’re searching for content which can make your lips curl up into a smile, then we present you with a video of Billie the elephant. The video is simple, yet chances are it’ll leave you grinning for long. Read more

Ram temple trust on Covid shadow, gifts for Mandir | Ayodhya Ground Report

Ahead of the extravagant foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury spoke to Prakash Sharma, an official of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the shrine. Read more

Bihar DGP says Rs 50 cr withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account, asks Mumbai Police ‘why such leads are hushed up’

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has accused the Mumbai Police of not investigating the financial angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read more

Snapchat to take on TikTok with its upcoming music-powered feature

Snapchat is all set to take on TikTok with the announcement of a new feature that will allow Snapchat users set their Snaps to music - just like TikTok does. Read more

RSS affiliate wants BCCI to reconsider IPL’s Chinese sponsorship deals

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has demanded that BCCI must reconsider the decision to allow Chinese phone makers Vivo to sponsor IPL given the strain in India-China ties following the standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Read more