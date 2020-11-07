News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘People will ensure Nitish Kumar retires after this poll,’ says Sanjay Raut on Bihar CM’s ‘last election’ remark and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:15 IST

People will ensure Nitish Kumar retires after this poll: Sanjay Raut on Bihar CM’s ‘last election’ remark

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said voters of Bihar would retire Nitish Kumar in this assembly election, commenting on Nitish’s recent remark that this would be his last election. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, “Nitish ji is a very big leader. He has played his innings. If a leader says that this is my last election, he should bid farewell with respect. The people of Bihar were waiting for the occasion of this farewell. People will retire him in this election.” Read more

Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first, Aadhaar not mandatory

As Bharat Biotech is aiming to launch its vaccine — Covaxin — in February, which could be the first vaccine available in India, the Centre is finalising the vaccine delivery procedure, including identifying the priority groups that will be administered the vaccine first and at no cost. Read more

US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast

Indian Navy’s flagship Vikramaditya and US supercarrier Nimitz along with two destroyers of the Australian and Japanese navies will conduct full-spectrum exercises off the coast of Goa as part of Malabar war games from November 17 to 20. Read more

US Election 2020: What has happened so far and how long will it take?

While Joe Biden is on the verge of taking the presidency after pulling ahead in Pennsylvania and a vote recount announced in Georgia, no winner has been declared yet as hundreds of thousands of votes are still to be counted, including in key battleground states. Read more

Self-help women group makes bamboo candles, Tripura CM launches products

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched bamboo candles made by a self-help women group from Sipahijala ahead of Diwali on Friday. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb officially launched the bamboo candles during a simple programme in his official chamber in presence of the members of SHGs and District Magistrate Sipahijala district, Vishwasree B. Read more

Google One members get premium editing features on Photos: Report

Google One members could get some exclusive editing features on the Google Photos app. An APK teardown of the Google Photos app reveals the presence of premium editing features that users can get by subscribing to Google One. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Eight years is a long, long time,’ Gautam Gambhir wants RCB to take away captaincy from Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore again failed in their quest to get their first Indian Premier League title. RCB impressed initially but failed to gain momentum in the last five matches. They qualified for the playoffs by the thinnest of the margins even thought they lost their last five matches of the season. Read more