News updates from Hindustan Times| PM Modi expresses solidarity with President Xi over coronavirus casualties and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 17:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi expresses solidarity with President Xi over coronavirus casualties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with the Chinese President and the people of China over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, sources said.

Pakistan again violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

For the second successive day on Sunday, the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire along the along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot and Mendhar sectors of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting forward defence locations.

Ponzi scheme promising online gateway to Goa’s casinos busted

The Economic Offences Wing of Goa Police claims to have busted a Ponzi scheme that duped around 400 people by promising high returns and prizes to investors.

Prasar Bharati likely to soon get its own recruitment board

Nearly three decades after it was set up as an autonomous body, India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati may finally manage to get its own recruitment board.

‘Was nervous, didn’t know whether I’d see the ball or not’ - Sachin Tendulkar on facing Ellyse Perry

Tendulkar returned to bat for the first time in nearly 6 years on Sunday. The historic moment took place during Sunday’s Big Appeal double-header, when the legend came out to face Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry.

Google fixes critical flaw in Android that let attackers gain access to your data using Bluetooth

Google has fixed a critical security flaw in Android smartphones that would have allowed attackers to gain access to your data through Bluetooth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam wins gold medal for Taekwondo, actor says ‘my kids have more awards than I have’

Shah Rukh Khan shared on Twitter that his youngest child AbRam has made him proud yet again, this time by winning a gold medal in Taekwondo.

Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

We are back with this week’s edition of Bollywood’s best and worst-dressed celebrities. Sara Ali Khan as always will receive a mention, thanks to her quirky and unique looks for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.