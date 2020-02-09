e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times| PM Modi expresses solidarity with President Xi over coronavirus casualties and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| PM Modi expresses solidarity with President Xi over coronavirus casualties and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi offered India’s assistance to face the challenge to Chinese premier Xi Jinping. Modi offered condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PM Modi offered India’s assistance to face the challenge to Chinese premier Xi Jinping. Modi offered condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the coronavirus outbreak.(ANI Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi expresses solidarity with President Xi over coronavirus casualties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with the Chinese President and the people of China over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, sources said.

Pakistan again violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

For the second successive day on Sunday, the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire along the along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot and Mendhar sectors of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting forward defence locations.

Ponzi scheme promising online gateway to Goa’s casinos busted

The Economic Offences Wing of Goa Police claims to have busted a Ponzi scheme that duped around 400 people by promising high returns and prizes to investors.

Prasar Bharati likely to soon get its own recruitment board

Nearly three decades after it was set up as an autonomous body, India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati may finally manage to get its own recruitment board.

‘Was nervous, didn’t know whether I’d see the ball or not’ - Sachin Tendulkar on facing Ellyse Perry

Tendulkar returned to bat for the first time in nearly 6 years on Sunday. The historic moment took place during Sunday’s Big Appeal double-header, when the legend came out to face Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry.

Google fixes critical flaw in Android that let attackers gain access to your data using Bluetooth

Google has fixed a critical security flaw in Android smartphones that would have allowed attackers to gain access to your data through Bluetooth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam wins gold medal for Taekwondo, actor says ‘my kids have more awards than I have’

Shah Rukh Khan shared on Twitter that his youngest child AbRam has made him proud yet again, this time by winning a gold medal in Taekwondo.

Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

We are back with this week’s edition of Bollywood’s best and worst-dressed celebrities. Sara Ali Khan as always will receive a mention, thanks to her quirky and unique looks for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.

tags
top news
‘If you are secular today, your patriotism is in question’: Chidambaram
‘If you are secular today, your patriotism is in question’: Chidambaram
‘Will offer new alternative’: Upbeat AAP’s next target is Bihar assembly poll
‘Will offer new alternative’: Upbeat AAP’s next target is Bihar assembly poll
Raj Thackeray leads MNS rally against ‘Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators’
Raj Thackeray leads MNS rally against ‘Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators’
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India lose six for 16 after Yashasvi’s 88
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India lose six for 16 after Yashasvi’s 88
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news