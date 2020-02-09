PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with the Chinese President and the people of China over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, sources said. The virus has claimed over 800 lives in that country so far.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi offered India’s assistance to face the challenge. Modi offered condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the outbreak.

PM also conveyed appreciation for the facilitation provided by the Government of China for evacuation of Indian citizens from Hubei province earlier this month, sources said.

Over two days on February 1 and 2, the government evacuated over 600 Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The evacuees are now at two quarantine facilities in Delhi and Manesar in Haryana.

India has put in place massive screening facilities at several airports, seaports and border check points with Nepal to detect coronavirus.

Three Indians – all of them in Kerala - had tested positive for the virus so far prompting the Kerala government to declare a health emergency. That step was later scaled down. Many families have been quarantined in the state and their health is being monitored daily.