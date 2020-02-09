e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties

PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties

In his letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the Chinese government for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Hubei province earlier this month.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offered India’s assistance to face the challenge of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offered India’s assistance to face the challenge of coronavirus.(AP)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with the Chinese President and the people of China over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, sources said. The virus has claimed over 800 lives in that country so far.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi offered India’s assistance to face the challenge. Modi offered condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the outbreak.

PM also conveyed appreciation for the facilitation provided by the Government of China for evacuation of Indian citizens from Hubei province earlier this month, sources said.

Over two days on February 1 and 2, the government evacuated over 600 Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The evacuees are now at two quarantine facilities in Delhi and Manesar in Haryana.

India has put in place massive screening facilities at several airports, seaports and border check points with Nepal to detect coronavirus.

Three Indians – all of them in Kerala - had tested positive for the virus so far prompting the Kerala government to declare a health emergency. That step was later scaled down. Many families have been quarantined in the state and their health is being monitored daily.

tags
top news
‘If you are secular today, your patriotism is in question’: Chidambaram
‘If you are secular today, your patriotism is in question’: Chidambaram
‘Will offer new alternative’: Upbeat AAP’s next target is Bihar assembly poll
‘Will offer new alternative’: Upbeat AAP’s next target is Bihar assembly poll
Raj Thackeray leads MNS rally against ‘Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators’
Raj Thackeray leads MNS rally against ‘Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators’
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India lose six for 16 after Yashasvi’s 88
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India lose six for 16 after Yashasvi’s 88
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news