News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi in J-K’s Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with troops on LoC and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:18 IST

PM Modi in J-K’s Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with troops on LoC

“Prime Minister reached Bhimber Gali Brigade along the LoC in Rajouri district this morning to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers”, said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

Over the past few years Modi has celebrated Diwali defence personnel in places such as Sichen, the Indo-Pak border in Punjab, Gurez in Kashmir and the Indo-China borders in Uttarakahnd and Himachal Pradesh. Read more

Donald Trump to make ‘major announcement’, possibly about ISIS leader Baghdadi

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday, which he previewed hours before in a tweet saying “something very big just happened”.

Newsweek reported, citing military officials, US special forces had killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State, in a raid ordered by President Trump. Read more

Celebrities pray for two-year-old Surjith stuck in borewell in Trichy

As rescuers in Trichy pull out all the stops to save a two-year-old boy trapped in a borewell in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, celluloid superstar Rajinikanth said Sunday that he was praying for the child’s safety.

“I pray for Surjith’s comeback. Parents should be careful in the safety of their children. We cannot blame goverment officers for this,” Rajinikanth said while his fans in Chennai to wish them on Diwali. Read more

Cleaner Diwali lead-up this year; big test tonight

Air quality across the national capital in the run-up to Diwali this year has been much cleaner in comparison to the days preceding the festival since 2016, but experts warn that the real test will come on Sunday, the day of the celebration, and its immediate aftermath. Read more

Kasun Rajitha concedes most runs in T20I history against Australia

It was a tough day for the Sri Lanka bowlers on Sunday as David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell wreaked havoc to guide Australia to a massive total during the first T20I encounter in Adelaide on Sunday. A century for David Warner followed by half-centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell took the hosts to a prolific 233 for two in 20 overs. Read more

WhatsApp’s 5 top new features that you may have missed

New features on WhatsApp are always exciting. WhatsApp is somewhat a little slow when it comes to introducing new features but news about it doesn’t remain hidden for long. WhatsApp regularly tests features on its beta versions which can also be experienced by users. Read here

Karan Johar takes an axe to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, says Shah Rukh Khan’s character had no spine, film lacked logic

Director Karan Johar has offered an honest dissection of his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which turned 21 earlier this week. The romantic drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in key roles, was released in 1998 to phenomenal success. Read more

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 13:18 IST