Donald Trump to make ‘major announcement’, possibly about ISIS leader Baghdadi

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:54 IST

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday, which he previewed hours before in a tweet saying “something very big just happened”.

Newsweek reported, citing military officials, US special forces had killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State, in a raid ordered by President Trump.

The publication reported that Baghdadi blew himself up by detonating a suicide bomb in a firefight during US special ops operations in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib. While the verification process was still in progress, the defense department is reported to have told the White House they have “high confidence” it was Baghdadi

Baghdadi’s two wives were also killed, the publication reported but added no children were hurt.

Trump himself did not reveal much in the tweet. “Something very big has just happened!” he wrote, without details.

Hogan Gidley, deputy White House spokesperson, followed up with a statement on the announcement Trump will make. “The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock (6:30 pm, India) from the White House.”

If the development is related to the IS leader, Trump could tout it as his Osama bin Laden moment, who was killed in 2011 in a US Navy SEALs raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan, on the orders of President Barack Obama.

Baghdadi, who carries of a US reward of $25 million for information leading to his arrest, is an Iraqi national who started out in al Qaeda, but went on to assume the leadership of Islamic State.

The IS grew after the US withdrawal of forces from Iraq in 2011. It wants. It has been severely diminished in recent years, which Trump has touted as one of his administration’s major achievements.

Trump is facing trouble back home with the impeachment investigations against him over Ukraine. Several officials of his administration have testified in congress in defiance of White House orders.

