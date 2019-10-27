e-paper
‘Something very big has just happened’: Donald Trump to make major statement today

world Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
The White House announced late Saturday that President Donald Trump will make a “major statement” Sunday morning.
The White House announced late Saturday that President Donald Trump will make a “major statement” Sunday morning, amid unconfirmed media reports of a military operation against the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria.

“The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock (1300 GMT),” said White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, without giving further details.

The news followed a tweet from Trump earlier in the evening in which he said: “Something very big has just happened!”

He did not elaborate.

According to American outlet Newsweek, Trump had recently approved a special operations raid against IS, targeting its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter when contacted by AFP.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 09:32 IST

