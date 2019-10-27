US kills ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in top-secret operation: Report

world

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:48 IST

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State militant group, was killed in a raid by the U.S. military, Newsweek reported, citing an Army official who was briefed on the operations.

The ISIS leader was the target of the top-secret operation, the magazine reported, citing a senior person in the Pentagon and an Army official. The Defense Department has informed the White House that they have “high confidence” that the high-value target killed was the ISIS leader, pending further verification, Newsweek said.

The mission was approved by President Trump almost a week before it took place, Newsweek said.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 09:47 IST