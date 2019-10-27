e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

US kills ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in top-secret operation: Report

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State militant group, was killed in a raid by the U.S. military, Newsweek reported, citing an Army official who was briefed on the operations.

world Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:48 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi(Reuters Photo )
         

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State militant group, was killed in a raid by the U.S. military, Newsweek reported, citing an Army official who was briefed on the operations.

The ISIS leader was the target of the top-secret operation, the magazine reported, citing a senior person in the Pentagon and an Army official. The Defense Department has informed the White House that they have “high confidence” that the high-value target killed was the ISIS leader, pending further verification, Newsweek said.

The mission was approved by President Trump almost a week before it took place, Newsweek said.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 09:47 IST

tags
top news
‘Something very big has just happened’: Trump to make major statement today
‘Something very big has just happened’: Trump to make major statement today
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database
Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya: Over 5.50 lakh lamps lit as part of Diwali celebrations
‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya: Over 5.50 lakh lamps lit as part of Diwali celebrations
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News