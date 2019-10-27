e-paper
Celebrities pray for two-year-old Surjith stuck in borewell in Trichy

Surjith’s condition has touched an emotional chord among the people in Tamil Nadu with special prayers are being conducted in temples, mosques, and churches across the state for his safety.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Two-year-old Surjith Wilson seen in his mother’s arms was playing when he fell into the abandoned borewell.
Two-year-old Surjith Wilson seen in his mother's arms was playing when he fell into the abandoned borewell.
         

As rescuers in Trichy pull out all the stops to save a two-year-old boy trapped in a borewell in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, celluloid superstar Rajinikanth said Sunday that he was praying for the child’s safety.

“I pray for Surjith’s comeback. Parents should be careful in the safety of their children. We cannot blame goverment officers for this,” Rajinikanth said while his fans in Chennai to wish them on Diwali.

Surjith Wilson fell into an abandoned borewell late Friday while playing. Rescuers have made 10 attempts so far to pull him out but they have proved futile.

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to express his hope that Surjith could be saved. He also said that keeping the borewells open should be considered a crime.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said Surjit’s rescue will be a real Diwali for all. “As I father I could feel the pain of Surjith’s father” he tweeted in Tamil.

Surjith’s condition has touched an emotional chord among the people in Tamil Nadu with special prayers are being conducted in temples, mosques, and churches across the state for his safety.

Rescuers are using a boring machine to dig a parallel well to reach the child who is believed to be a depth of about 90 feet. Rocks have slowed down the drilling operations for now,

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 12:39 IST

