News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Bloomberg)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. Modi’s outreach talk that focuses on a range of subjects will broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am. Read more

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday. He was 82. Read more

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: ‘Beautiful to watch’: Eoin Morgan’s huge praise for India youngster

Following Kolkata Knight Riders’ comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Eoin Morgan complimented young batsman Shubman Gill, calling his innings ‘beautiful to watch’. Read more

Google celebrates its 22nd birthday with a special Doodle

It’s Google’s 22nd birthday today! Google officially debuted on September 8, 1998, but the company has been celebrating its birthday on September 27. Read more

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill stars as KKR beat SRH by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders made a strong comeback from the defeat against Mumbai Indians and produced a complete performance to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets on IPL 2020 match No.8 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Read more

Gajraj Rao draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘He fought it, came back and is now busy shooting’

Gajraj Rao is back with an all new comedy show, PariWar. The actor, who is known for his notable performances in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, plays the patriarch of a family in PariWar who is yet to make up his mind about passing on the rights of his property to his kids. Read more

Roommate surprises man with a kitten, his reaction is priceless. Watch

Gift-giving is an easy way to communicate many things. From ‘I am thinking of you’ to ‘I value you’ to ‘I know you well’, a thoughtful present, no matter how big or small, can convey all these and more. Read more

