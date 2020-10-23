e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to begin Bihar election campaign with 3 rallies today and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to begin Bihar election campaign with 3 rallies today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address 3 rallies in Bihar today; Mahagathbandhan’s show of strength with Rahul Gandhi in Nawada, Bhagalpur

rime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on Friday, starting his campaign for Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the first phase of which is scheduled to be held on October 28. Read more

Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at a police vehicle at Kalia in Poonch district late Thursday. Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “A grenade was hurled at a police vehicle in the Kalai bridge area in Poonch district on Thursday night. However, it did not explode and there was no harm done.” Read more

US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s

The trajectory of new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the United States, which has been climbing with the start of a third wave of infections, has surpassed that of India’s, which has been dropping steadily in the past five weeks. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘It pinched him,’ Sourav Ganguly says star batsman was hurt after being made to sit out

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly weighed in on how it must have felt for Chris Gayle to sit out those many games of IPL 2020 first up. Kings XI Punjab’s Gayle, who hadn’t played a match since January this year, finally played his first match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read more

Ferrari issues recall orders for its most powerful supercar. Here’s why

Ferrari has reportedly issued a recall order for around 1,063 units of its 812 Superfast in the United States. These models were made between 2018 and 2020 and are suspected to have a rear window which could come off at relatively high speeds due to the chances these weren’t fixed properly. Read more

Navratri 2020: When Is Ashtami, Navami 2020? Date, Time, Puja, Prasad For Durga Ashtami, Durga Navami 2020

Navratri is a nine-day long Hindu festival during which devotees worship the different avatars of Goddess Durga. It is a celebrations of good over evil, specifically when Goddess Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura. Readmore

US Presidential Debate: Trump’s vaccine claim Vs Biden’s ‘no plan’ counter

US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden clashed over the coronavirus crisis in the third and final Presidential debate. Donald Trump said that his administration has worked on war footing and a vaccine will be announced within a week. Watch

