News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8 and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:04 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Pakistan to inaugurate the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor to Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 8, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal tweeted on Saturday. Read more

In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday highlighted the “huge business” done by three movies released on single day to underscore the “soundness” of the Indian economy. Read more

PM Modi’s niece robbed of Rs 56,000 cash, mobiles in Delhi

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Saturday snatched the purse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. Read more

‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise

NCP chief Sharad Pawar mocked the Shiv Sena’s poll promise to provide wholesome meals across Maharashtra at Rs 10, saying the party had introduced ‘zunka-bhakar’ centres in the past which later vanished. Read more

‘It dents your ego,’ Temba Bavuma reveals impact of Philander-Maharaj partnership on Proteas batters

South Africa’s top-order batsman Temba Bavuma can feel his ego somewhat dented after Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj showed there was no demons in the Pune track, where the established players came a cropper in the second Test against India here. Read more

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas dances to Pink Gulaabi Sky song, lives up to title of ‘national jiju’. Watch

Singer Nick Jonas is living up to his title of ‘national jiju’. On Friday, he posted a video of himself gearing up for a concert appearance by dancing to the song Pink Gulaabi Sky from wife Priyanka Chopra’s new film, The Sky is Pink. Read more

