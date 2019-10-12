Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas dances to Pink Gulaabi Sky song, lives up to title of ‘national jiju’. Watch

bollywood

Oct 12, 2019

Singer Nick Jonas is living up to his title of ‘national jiju’. On Friday, he posted a video of himself gearing up for a concert appearance by dancing to the song Pink Gulaabi Sky from wife Priyanka Chopra’s new film, The Sky is Pink.

He captioned the video, “Almost showtime in Vancouver! Pink Gulaabi Sky vibes!”. The short video shows Nick dancing enthusiastically to the song. Previously, Nick has shared similar videos of himself dancing to other Bollywood numbers such as Badhaai Ho’s Morni Banke, and Kalank’s First Class.

Priyanka in a recent interview to Bombay Times spoke about Nick’s love for Bollywood music, which he uses to hype himself before shows. She said, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

In a video from his birthday celebrations, the couple could be seen dancing to the song Hauli Hauli from De De Pyaar De. In an Instagram live Q&A, the singer revealed his two favourite Bollywood songs: Desi Girl, from the film Dostana, and Bom Diggy Diggy, from Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s latest film, The Sky is Pink, opened to poor box office reception on Friday, making Rs 2.5 crore. The film marks her return to Bollywood after a three year absence. Nick was recently announced as Adam Levine’s replacement in the upcoming season of The Voice.

