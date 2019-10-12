‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise

assembly-elections

NCP chief Sharad Pawar mocked the Shiv Sena’s poll promise to provide wholesome meals across Maharashtra at Rs 10, saying the party had introduced ‘zunka-bhakar’ centres in the past which later vanished.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray released the party’s manifesto for the October 21 Maharashtra elections at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra. He was accompanied by his son and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. One of the poll promises by the Sena that stood out was providing affordable meals, which some have compared to the Amma canteen model in Tamil Nadu.

During a campaign rally in Solapur district, Pawar reminded that in the 1990s, the first Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government had started centres to sell ‘zunka-bhakar’, a rural staple, at subsidised rates. The centres, however, soon folded up and Sena workers “grabbed” the space provided for them, the veteran NCP leader said.

“And now this Rs 10 meal scheme. Are people asking you to run the state or to cook meals?” Pawar asked.

On Devendra Fadnavis’ contention that the opposition was not putting up any fight in this election, Pawar asked then why are so many rallies planned for PM Modi and Amit Shah in the state.

“If there is no strong opponent in these polls, why there is a need for nine rallies of prime minister Narendra Modi, twenty rallies of home minister Amit Shah?” Pawar asked.

“They will find out on October 24 when “gulal” will be applied to our candidate,” Pawar added.

On every question about unemployment, agrarian issues, women’s safety and development of villages, Pawar said, Amit Shah only speaks about abrogation of Article 370

“From morning to night, he talks about Article 370. You abrogated it, we are happy, we support it. But there is also Article 371 about north-eastern states (which, like 370, makes special provisions for those states). Why don’t you remove Article 371?” Pawar asked.

Taking a swipe at the state government, Pawar said they swear by warrior king Shivaji, but there has been no progress on his memorial off the Mumbai coast.

He also questioned Fadnavis’ claim of providing Rs 50,000 crore package to farmers.

“I was Union agriculture minister, I have been roaming across Maharashtra, I could not find anything (anyone benefiting). In reality, 16,000 people committed suicide during this period,” he said.

