News updates from Hindustan Times: PM offers rapid response team to help SAARC nations and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 20:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM offers rapid response team and virus tracking technology to help SAARC nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered to help fellow members of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) in the fight against Covid 19 with technology to track the carriers of the deadly infection and expertise to contain it. Read more

Don’t forget kar sevaks’ role in Ram Mandir, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

With construction of Ram Mandir soon to go underway, Shiv Sena has taken a veiled dig at BJP over the issue of construction of Ram Mandir, stressing that the role and contribution of kar sevaks should not be forgotten. Read more

J-K’s demography won’t be changed, Amit Shah tells Apni Party

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday told delegation from Jammu and Kashmir’s Apni Party led by its founder Altaf Bukhari that the NDA Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all steps for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Coronavirus update: Pay for your quarantine, Beijing tells incoming travellers as China sees more imported cases

Beijing on Sunday stepped up quarantine measures for incoming international travellers to the city as China recorded more imported coronavirus (covid-19) cases in the country compared to new local ones until Saturday midnight. Read more

‘I accept that as a professional’ - Sanjay Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel

Former India batsman and now a renowned broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday reacted to being dropped from the commentary panel of BCCI. Read more

Neha Dhupia gets support from Ayushmann, Sonam and others for note on facing harassment online: ‘Ugh people are so gross’

Actor Neha Dhupia has got support from her Bollywood friends and colleagues after she shared a statement on being trolled online. Read more

Planning to pop the question but fearing rejection? Here are the red flags you need to see

They say that falling in love or developing feelings — for your friend, neighbour, a colleague or someone in the office or a travel companion — is relatively easy. Read more

Coronavirus: Apple to accept apps from credible sources only; bans COVID-19-themed entertainment, game apps

Apple is stepping up efforts to combat misinformation and hoaxes around the coronavirus outbreak. The company on Saturday said it would accept only “reputable” and credible apps related to COVID-19. Read more

Netizens amazed with migrating turtles’ annual nesting sojourn on beach. Watch

Some wonders of nature captured on camera are bound to mesmerise one and all. Case in point this magnificent scenario of Olive Ridley turtles waddling to the beach to start laying and nesting their eggs. Read more