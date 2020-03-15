e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Don’t forget kar sevaks’ role in Ram Mandir, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Don’t forget kar sevaks’ role in Ram Mandir, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that people should remember the role of ‘kar sevaks’ when it comes to Ram Mandir as they have given their blood for the temple.

mumbai Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:19 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that there should be no such type of politics when it comes to construction Ram Mandir.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that there should be no such type of politics when it comes to construction Ram Mandir.(PTI)
         

With construction of Ram Mandir soon to go underway, Shiv Sena has taken a veiled dig at BJP over the issue of construction of Ram Mandir, stressing that the role and contribution of kar sevaks should not be forgotton.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that people should remember the role of ‘kar sevaks’ when it comes to Ram Mandir as they have given their blood for the temple.

Raut, in his weekly column in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, wrote that if not, the result will be like that of India’s fight for freedom where those not involved have got the limelight, and the real warriors are nowhere to be seen.

Adding to this, Raut said that there should be no such type of politics when it comes to construction Ram Mandir.

“There will be no problem in getting funds for construction of Ram Mandir, people from all over will donate for the same. Tourists from across the world over come to see Taj Mahal, and they will come to see Ram Mandir also so we should ensure its construction accordingly,” the editorial read.

Raut also clarified that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had announced to donate Rs 1 crore using internet banking, will do it from his personal funds. Thackeray will not use public funds for the same.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to start in April this year and is expected to be completed in the next 30 months, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on his first visit to Ayodhya after coming to power in Maharashtra, also attacked the BJP. Thackeray had reiterated that his party, Shiv Sena, stands by its Hindutva ideology despite not being an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “I have parted ways with BJP, not Hindutva. BJP and Hindutva are not the same. BJP is not Hindutva,” Thackeray had said after visiting the makeshift Ram Lalla temple.

tags
top news
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
LIVE | On covid-19, Vaishno Devi Shrine Board issues precautionary measures
LIVE | On covid-19, Vaishno Devi Shrine Board issues precautionary measures
Pay for your quarantine, Beijing tells incoming travellers on covid-19
Pay for your quarantine, Beijing tells incoming travellers on covid-19
On combating Covid-19, Australian PM lauds PM Modi’s G-20 link-up effort
On combating Covid-19, Australian PM lauds PM Modi’s G-20 link-up effort
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies
Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news