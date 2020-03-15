Don’t forget kar sevaks’ role in Ram Mandir, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:19 IST

With construction of Ram Mandir soon to go underway, Shiv Sena has taken a veiled dig at BJP over the issue of construction of Ram Mandir, stressing that the role and contribution of kar sevaks should not be forgotton.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that people should remember the role of ‘kar sevaks’ when it comes to Ram Mandir as they have given their blood for the temple.

Raut, in his weekly column in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, wrote that if not, the result will be like that of India’s fight for freedom where those not involved have got the limelight, and the real warriors are nowhere to be seen.

Adding to this, Raut said that there should be no such type of politics when it comes to construction Ram Mandir.

“There will be no problem in getting funds for construction of Ram Mandir, people from all over will donate for the same. Tourists from across the world over come to see Taj Mahal, and they will come to see Ram Mandir also so we should ensure its construction accordingly,” the editorial read.

Raut also clarified that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had announced to donate Rs 1 crore using internet banking, will do it from his personal funds. Thackeray will not use public funds for the same.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to start in April this year and is expected to be completed in the next 30 months, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on his first visit to Ayodhya after coming to power in Maharashtra, also attacked the BJP. Thackeray had reiterated that his party, Shiv Sena, stands by its Hindutva ideology despite not being an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “I have parted ways with BJP, not Hindutva. BJP and Hindutva are not the same. BJP is not Hindutva,” Thackeray had said after visiting the makeshift Ram Lalla temple.