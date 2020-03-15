Planning to pop the question but fearing rejection? Here are the red flags you need to see

sex-and-relationships

Mar 15, 2020

They say that falling in love or developing feelings — for your friend, neighbour, a colleague or someone in the office or a travel companion — is relatively easy. Whatever your reasons may be to fall in love, you may eventually want to ask them out and start dating. But, the most important test here will be the stage when you propose to your love interest. In fact, some people propose to a person even without dating or knowing them. While there may be some whose proposal’s may be accepted, fate may not be on the side of others. For many, this patch of bad luck (or rather, their string of proposals being rejected), may be a never ending affair.

When you pour out your heart into a proposal only to find out that it is unrequited love, it hurts. For some unfortunate few, they may not even know why they were rejected. But the reasons may be aplenty apart from just the stars not aligning. Here, with the help of experts, we get into the depths of why a person’s proposal may get rejected, no matter how confident you may act or sound.

The ugly truth

Whether you like it or not, a person’s caste or religion can be a major factor for the rejection of a proposal. Gauri Karkhanis, clinical and social psychologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital says, “The caste system might’ve been abolished but certain sections of society do not entertain the idea of intercaste marriages at all, let alone different cultures or religious beliefs. A proposal from an individual from different caste, culture or religion may face permanent rejection.”

Bad timing

The timing of the proposal can’t be disregarded. When you propose, you have to be sure the person you love or like is ready for this next step. Viveck Shettyy, motivational speaker says, “The timing of the proposal is of paramount importance. Despite physical intimacy, an individual has to be mentally prepared for the decision. This decision is bound to have a long term impact and hence cannot be acted upon in haste.”

Clingy behaviour

Are you constantly thinking about the person you like or love? Do you constantly call or message this person? If so, then your possessive behaviour can hamper your prospects of proposing someone. Gauri says, “Coming across as too clingy or needy may permanently harm your chances of getting an affirmative answer. People value and need their personal space. An individual who doesn’t understand this need is more likely to be rejected.”

Perfecting a proposal The idea of two trying to become one is fantastic, but usually scant attention is paid to the process. In the modern world, a proposal -- which leads to marriage -- is usually a culmination of needs. People should attempt making a proposal, when they are certain they can fulfil the needs of the one they love/like. A proposal should ideally be made, once two people are one or when two people agree to attempt to be one deep down in the energy layers. Such a relationship will outlast all the future uncertainties, external needs and unavoidable circumstances. This incidentally was also the secret of longevity in human relationships in the past.

-Viveck Shettyy, life coach and motivational speaker

Butter up the family

For many, the final say of the family members or even friends is of important even in matters of relationships. Viveck says, “If the immediate family and close friends are opposed to your proposal, then more often than not, there is tremendous pressure on the person concerned not to accept your proposal. Lack of an appropriate environment and conditions to facilitate such a decision is usually a cause for rejection in such cases.”

Expectations

The person you aim to propose to may have different expectations from the one they want to marry. Gauri says, “How you portray yourself and how the other person perceives you is imperative. The person that you want to propose to may have a set of needs or expectations from their potential life partners. If you don’t fit into this mould of a preconceived set of ideas, it’s likely that you will be rejected.”

Money, money, money

In today’s world, where you work and what you earn is important. This aspect can affect your plans to propose to someone. Relationship expert Riddhish K Maru says, “You may be in love with each other and may even be dating for long, but when it comes to accepting someone’s proposal, which is an agreement to marriage, a safe and secure future is always on people’s mind. So, if you make far lesser money than your partner or are from a relatively humble background, you could be rejected.”

Empathy is key

It’s very important you understand your partner and their needs before making a proposal. Gauri says, “One of the clearest signs of emotional intelligence is empathy, and recognising and prioritising the needs of your partner has a huge impact on the health of your relationship. We all want to be seen and understood, and having a partner who is tuned into us, and vice versa, is a way to forge and deepen your bond. In the absence if this aspect, a proposal will always get rejected.”

Looks don’t matter, but they help

For some, a partner’s looks matter more than anything else, and they maybe treated more as eye candy material over anything else. Kersi Chavda, consultant psychiatry, PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, says, “Appearances are not permanent. When your partner only pays attention to your looks, features, hair, etc, rather than the personality traits such their sensitivity and respect towards their partner, it is better not to propose as you may face rejection, eventually.”

