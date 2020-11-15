News updates from Hindustan Times: Post Diwali Delhi’s air quality remains ‘severe’, may improve later today and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 08:47 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today

A night of cracker bursting, pushed Delhi’s air quality further into the ‘severe’ zone, touching 468 at 7am on Sunday. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that from around 3 pm on Saturday, the air quality in Delhi entered the ‘severe’ zone and continued to deteriorate throughout the evening. Read more

Nitish Kumar on wafer-thin majority, won’t last long as CM, says RJD’s Manoj Jha

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is on a wafer-thin majority in Bihar “managed” by the Bharatiya Janata Party, said senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Saturday adding his government won’t last long. Read more

We can’t waste time,’ says Trump after threatening to withhold Covid-19 vaccine to New York

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Saturday said any other administration would have taken five years to produce a vaccine against Covid-19, while his administration ensured a ‘great and safe vaccine far ahead of the schedule’. “Many lives to be saved, but we are ready when they are. Stop playing politics!” he tweeted amid the ongoing vaccine face-off with New York. Read more

BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, his son and a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government Vishwas Sarang said. The 85-year-old leader was suffering from age-related ailments and had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago. Read more

Sonam Kapoor talks about sexism in Bollywood films, says ‘each one of us needs to make better choices’

Sonam Kapoor, who has been highlighting the contributions of women in the film industry with her #WomenInFilm series on Instagram, talked about sexism in Bollywood. In a new interview, Sonam said that even now, it is believed that female actors need to act and dress in a certain way. She added that women need to take a stand for themselves and ‘make better choices’. Read more

Bigg Boss 14: When Kavita Kaushik got emotional remembering her dad’s struggle with cancer

Actor Kavita Kaushik, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, was seen getting emotional while remembering her father and his last words. She was seen talking in a “special masala video” aired for the show’s fans. Read more

Google Search has an Easter egg for Diwali

It’s officially Diwali and joining the virtual celebrations is Google with a special Easter egg. Google’s Diwali Easter egg is available on Search, and it can be activated with the search terms like Diwali, Diwali festival and Diwali India. Read more

Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes

US president-elect Joe Biden extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali. Biden took to Twitter saying, “To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity.” US president Donald Trump also wished everyone on Diwali. Trump posted an image from his twitter with a ‘Happy Diwali’ message. Watch here