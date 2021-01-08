News updates from Hindustan Times: Prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case arrested and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested

The temple priest, the prime accused in the rape-murder of an anganwadi helper in Badaun, was arrested on Thursday night, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. Read more

2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know

The second phase of nationwide coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination dry run, the largest such drill undertaken so far, will be conducted across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Friday. Read more

Fresh round of farmer-govt talks on three laws today

Farmers on protest for over a month demanding the scrapping of three agricultural laws will hold their eighth round of negotiations with the government on Friday. Read more

Delhi’s vaccine drive likely to start early next week: Officials

The immunisation of health care and frontline workers in the Capital is likely to begin by Wednesday, with the first batch of vaccines expected to arrive in the city soon, according to multiple senior officials from the Delhi government involved in the vaccination drive. Read more

Arjun Kapoor shares pic with Saif Ali Khan as Bhoot Police team leaves for final shoot in Jaisalmer

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan left for Jaisalmer for the final shoot of their upcoming comedy Bhoot Police. Arjun shared a picture from inside the aircraft. Read more

Kirti Kulhari is all about that fierce vibe in sequined jacket and pants at photoshoot

Four More Shots Please actor Kirti Kulhari has lately been making our jaws hit the floor with her sartorial picks. From quirky sarees to bold street style, the actor’s wardrobe consists of pieces that set forth a very fierce vibe and we are here for it. Read more

Can you solve these puzzles shared by Rajasthan Tourism on Twitter?

Be it brain-teasers, spot the difference, or find the hidden objects, if you have been using social media for long, chances are you’ve seen the various puzzle posts. Read more