News updates from Hindustan Times: Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir

Punjab and Haryana farmers protesting in Delhi on Friday got support from their counterparts in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, who will join the stir in the next few days, farmer leaders from these states said. Read more

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Oct at 119.7% of budget target

The fiscal deficit for April-October touched a massive Rs 9.53 lakh crore, accounting for 119.7% of the full year’s budgeted target as tax collections remained under pressure because of the Covid-19 crisis. Read more

‘I am neither in Sehwag’s shoes, nor in Gambhir’s, franchise should decide on it’: RCB’s Parthiv Patel on persisting with Virat Kohli as skipper

Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs this season after 3 years. The much-maligned side impressed initially as they won 7 of their first 10 matches. But a slump in the latter games resulted in the side narrowly qualifying for the playoffs in fourth place. Read more

Hema Malini, Dharmendra become grandparents again as daughter Ahana gives birth to twin girls

Actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s younger daughter Ahana Deol has given birth to twin daughters. She took to her Instagram account to share the news. Read more

Hyundai, Kia to pay record $210 million after failing to recall 1.6 million cars

Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors’ US units on Friday agreed to a record $210 million civil penalty after US auto safety regulators said they failed to recall 1.6 million vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion. Read more

Cruise chef starts biryani stall after losing job due to pandemic, netizens laud his spirit

For the past few months, life has changed drastically for many across the globe. Among them is Akshay Parkar who felt the brunt of the pandemic. Once a chef for 7 star hotels and cruises, Parkar lost his job due to Covid-19. Read more