News updates from Hindustan Times: Puri wishes luck to AI women pilots and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Way to go, tweets Hardeep Puri as Air India flight, piloted by women, takes off
Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday conveyed his congratulations to Air India's all-women cockpit crew as the national carrier's first non-stop flight connecting San Francisco to Bengaluru took off. Read more
CBI arrests 2 for sale, purchase of child pornography over Instagram
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two persons in a case related to alleged sale/purchase of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over Instagram and other social media platforms, officials said on Sunday. Read more
Covid-19 vaccination: 23 government departments collaborate for smooth drive
All government departments are gearing up for the massive vaccination drive beginning from January 16, which as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said will be the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive Read more
With EVs in focus, NHAI ties up with EESL to set up EV charging network in India
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Power have stepped up efforts to improve EV infrastructure across the country. Read more
Racial attack on India players again, a group of fans removed from SCG stands; CA issues apology
A group of spectators were asked to leave after Indian team complained of another incident of racial abuse on Day 4 in ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Read more
Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee has ‘dedicated her whole existence to impersonate’ her, compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan
Kangana Ranaut has once again reignited her battle with Taapsee Pannu. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor shared a fan post claiming Taapsee's latest magazine photoshoot a copy of Kangana's pose and called it "impressive". Read more
Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits
If you have no will to dress up in athleisure wear and hit the gym, Sonakshi Sinha is your knight in shining armour as she shows how to get your cardio done at home. Read more
Stunning pics of trains passing through different parts of India will amaze you
India is a country that is full of incredibly beautiful places. From beautiful mountain ranges to stunning deserts, the nation has it all. Read more
Watch | ‘There is a cartel in the cement and steel industry’: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yediyurappa meets home minister Amit Shah to discuss state's political scenario
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox