News updates from HT: Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in temperature and all the latest news

Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in max temperature
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected over the western Himalayan region due to a fresh Western Disturbance between March 21 and 24. Read more
Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active Covid cases by April: Govt | 10 points
With the present positivity rate, Maharashtra's active Covid-19 caseload may reach the three lakh-mark by the first week of April, Maharashtra health secretary Pradeep Vyas said on Thursday, as the state breached all past records. Read more
Delhi AQI remains very poor due to dust from dry regions
Delhi’s air quality remained in the very poor category on Friday morning due to dust transported from dry regions. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 309. Read more
Nasa successfully tests its most powerful rocket for Artemis mission to send astronauts to moon
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) on Friday announced that it successfully completed Green Run testing of the core stage of Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the largest rocket element it has ever built. Read more
Former India cricketers slam third umpire's decision against Suryakumar Yadav due to 'soft signal' rule
Indian made a terrific comeback in the series as they defeated England by 8 runs in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to level the series 2-2. Read more
Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan come together to celebrate Nikhil Nanda's birthday. See pics
Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures and a video from cousin Nikhil Nanda's birthday celebrations on Thursday. The party seemed to have been organised in Delhi where Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were also present. Read more
Alia Bhatt looks right out of a fairytale in tulle lehenga-choli worth ₹1 lakh
Picking bridesmaids outfits is not that simple anymore. Your outfit has to be fun and peppy with some funky colours and gorgeous embroidery. The list is getting too long for you? Don't worry, Alia Bhatt is teaching us how to check all the boxes. Read more
Sir David Attenborough’s reassuring reply to 4-year-old boy wins Twitter
Sir David Attenborough’s reassuring reply to a 4-year-old boy has now won people over. The worried kid asked the naturalist if humans will ever go extinct, just like the dinosaurs did. Read more
Watch | Bengal polls: Dharmendra Pradhan urges EC to deploy paramilitary force
LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt for not paying tributes to farmers died during protest
Olive Ridley turtle mortality declines in Odisha this year: Official
Uttarakhand govt to allow completion of 7 hydel projects
- The decision has been taken by the ministries of environment, power and Jal Shakti, and will be communicated to the Supreme Court, which is hearing a matter on hydropower projects
TRP Case: Probe agencies should act should act reasonably, says Bombay HC
- A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale also said that a probe in any case cannot “continue for years altogether” and that the “state and investigating officer should stop at one stage”.
Mumbai top cop shunted to ensure fair probe: Minister
- “The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Anil Deshmukh said.
CBI raids in Haryana and Himachal on Mondelez Foods premises
- The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws
- What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law
- The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning.