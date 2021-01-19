News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Remember his promise: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a report that China has built a village in a disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh. Read more
Here is how Donald Trump, the least liked US president, will spend his last days in office
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will not be greeted at the White House Wednesday by the outgoing first couple, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, as is the tradition. Read more
MVA, BJP both claim victory in Maharashtra panchayat polls: All you need to know
Partners in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — won 58% of the 12,711 seats that went to polls on January 15. Read more
Woman Maoist carrying ₹8 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh
A woman Maoist with ₹8 lakh reward on her head was arrested from a village in Bijapur district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record at Gabba
Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the 7th Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000 Test runs mark. Pant reached the landmark during the final day of the fourth Test against Australia. Read more
India considering raising import duties by 5%-10%, likely to affect Tesla cars
India is considering hiking import duties by 5%-10% on more than 50 items including smartphones, electronic components and appliances in the upcoming budget. Read more
Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter
As the blockbuster star of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor has only seen her fashion style evolve but the bright pops of colour and prints stayed. Read more
Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries
Deepika Padukone may have a bevy of personal staff at her disposal but she likes to manage her home and office herself. Read more
CISF personnel’s swift action saves passenger in Delhi Metro. Watch
A CISF personnel was able to save the life of a passenger travelling in Delhi Metro on Monday with his rapid response. Read more
Watch | ‘Apology not enough, won’t stop till team Tandav in jail:’ BJP’s Ram Kadam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover ₹2.04 cr from Delhi hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna
- This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered
- Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start Covid-19 vaccine exports as soon as this week: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employees protest at Trivandrum airport against takeover by Adani Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green bonus, special Ayush zone in Uttarakhand’s wish list for Union Budget
- Uttarakhand's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said green bonus was a major demand of the state for conserving about 71% of its total area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Past views by members cannot be ground to discredit a committee': SC
- The CJI was candid to admit that those appointed to a committee were free to express their views on the subject on which they have been called to consider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest
- The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi has preferred to run away rather than answer questions: Javadekar
- The BJP leader said the Congress is not interested in resolving the issues pertaining to the farmers and Gandhi’s media address a day before the government and the farmers’ meet shows that the party does not want the talks to be successful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: MPs to undergo Covid-19 test; arrangements made for families, staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox