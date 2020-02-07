News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Respond before 5 pm tomorrow’: EC sends notice to Arvind Kejriwal over Twitter video and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 21:07 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

‘Respond before 5 pm tomorrow’: EC sends notice to Arvind Kejriwal over Twitter video

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been issued a notice by the election commission for posting a questionable video on his Twitter handle.

3 life terms for Indian-origin doctor who sexually assaulted patients in London

Manish Natverlal Shah, a general practitioner, was on Friday given three life sentences for 90 sex assaults on female patients while working in London, when he carried out invasive examinations for sexual gratification.

Sara Ali Khan says it would ‘probably be better’ if her boyfriend is not good-looking, Kareena Kapoor is surprised

Sara Ali Khan came as a guest on the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, where the two actors discussed modern relationships.

Netflix now lets you disable auto-previewing of videos: How to do it

This is also for those who are tired of autoplaying trailers when they casually stop on a movie banner for a few seconds to read the details.

Ankur Tewari on music festivals in India, spoken word poetry, Gully Boy and more in this exclusive interview

In its 5th edition this year, this festival has fast become the biggest world music festival in the country. This year’s edition is built around the concept We are the World: Unity in Diversity.

‘He deserves a place’: Kapil Dev wants Virat Kohli to play this youngster in 2nd ODI against New Zealand

Riding high after cleansweep T20I series win over New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led India suffered a shock defeat in the first ODI against the Kiwis at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.