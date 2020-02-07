e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / ‘Respond before 5 pm tomorrow’: EC sends notice to Arvind Kejriwal over Twitter video

‘Respond before 5 pm tomorrow’: EC sends notice to Arvind Kejriwal over Twitter video

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(AP file photo)
         

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a “Hindu-Muslim” video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of “Hindu-Muslim”, “CAA” and “mandir-masjid”, but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
EC sends show cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal over Twitter video
EC sends show cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal over Twitter video
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
At Assam event, PM Modi seeks to assuage concerns of state’s CAA protesters
At Assam event, PM Modi seeks to assuage concerns of state’s CAA protesters
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news