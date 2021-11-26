News updates from Hindustan Times: RIC need to work together to combat terror, says Jaishankar, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jaishankar: India, Russia, China need to work together to combat terror, drugs

India, Russia and China need to work jointly to counter threats such as terrorism and drug trafficking, and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the Afghan people without hindrance and politicisation, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Read more

Nitish echoes Modi, says parties indulging in 'dynastic politics' won't survive

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said parties indulging in “dynastic politics” would not be able to survive after a certain point. While Kumar did not take any name, his remarks echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement made earlier in the day wherein he said India is heading towards “a kind of a crisis” in the form of "family-based" parties. Read more

Israeli PM warns of state of emergency amid global alarm over new Covid variant

Amid global alarm over the new coronavirus variant, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday warned that the country is on the verge of a state of emergency. Read more

'First of many': Kohli, Tendulkar lead congratulatory messages for Shreyas Iyer as batter scores century on Test debut

India captain Virat Kohli and batting legenled from the front in congratulating Shreyas Iyer for scoring a century on Test debut. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's fans defend her against ‘what career' comments after roast: 'Americans think they make up the world'

Priyanka Chopra was part of the recently released Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast. During her bit, Priyanka roasted her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, joking about how she has more followers than all of them combined. Read more

Gorge on palak paneer or palak paratha this winter for amazing health benefits

Winters are here, the season of all things green and leafy and what better than indulging in the goodness of Palak or spinach, the vegetable that is abundant during this season and is loaded with amazing health benefits. Read more

Watch what PM Modi said on Nehru-Gandhi family at Constitution Day event

Amid a boycott from Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed dynasty politics and termed it a threat to democracy. Speaking on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Prime Minister Modi said that India family-ruled parties are becoming an issue for those devoted to the constitution and those who believe in democracy. Watch more

