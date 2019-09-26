News updates from Hindustan Times: Robert Vadra’s custodial interrogation required, ED tells HC and all the latest news at this hour

india

Robert Vadra’s custodial interrogation required: ED to HC

Enforcement Directorate (ED) contended before Justice Chandra Shekhar that Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, was not cooperating with the investigation in a money laundering case against him. The agency told the Delhi High Court that Robert Vadra’s custodial interrogation was needed as “money chain” was allegedly directly linked to him. Read more here.

For global terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s ‘living expenses’, Pak goes to UNSC with a request

Pakistan has approached the UN security council committee with a request to let Lashkar-e-Taiba emir Hafiz Saeed to withdraw money for what Islamabad described as “necessary basic living expenses”. Pakistan requested the UNSC panel overseeing enforcement of sanctions against terrorists such as the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks plotter to let Hafeez withdraw his pension - Saeed was once a college professor before he made terror his full-time business - deposited by the government. Read more here.

Ayodhya case:Will be a miracle to deliver verdict in 4 weeks’: SC to lawyers

CJI Ranjan Gogoi and the bench comprising of justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer said the bench will have only four weeks to write the judgment in the Ayodhya title dispute case and it will be a “miracle” if the court delivers the judgment in four weeks. Read more here.

Man arrested in Mathura after he set his car ablaze, fired in the air

A man accompanied by a woman and children set his car ablaze and fired gunshots in the air when apprehended by police in the city of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. According to eyewitnesses, he was speaking about corruption and was addressing (people) on a public address system. Read more here.

12 dead after heavy rains in Pune; schools and colleges shut

Maharashtra’s Pune continues to suffer from the fury of heavy rains as the toll of the dead people have now risen to 12. Agencies have reported that schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on today. Read more here.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals he had to ‘beg and plead’ to open innings for India

In a recent video shared on LinkedIn, Sachin Tendulkar spoke about how he earned his place as Team India’s opener and how the 82 off 49 balls in Auckland, New Zealand was instrumental for him. Tendulkar, who has a world record 49 hundreds in the 50-over format, used this experience to encourage his to take risks. Read more here.

Dev Anand’s birth anniversary: Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to the legend, we bring you his 10 best songs

In a career spanning almost six decades, Dev Anand has worked in films like Guide, Taxi Driver, Jewel Thief and CID. He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in Jaal, absconding gang member in Dushman, blackmarketeer in Kalabazaar and a murderer in Bombay Ka Babu. Read more here.

