News updates from Hindustan Times: RSS affiliate urges govt to make rural economy the focus in coronavirus aftermath and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Make rural economy the focus’: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged the centre to focus on rural economy as it draws up the plans for reviving economy and job sectors in the aftermath of the corona pandemic.

Delhi wants to hit pause on MHA order to reopen shops, caught in a bind

The Delhi government has decided to ask the Centre to clarify the kind of shops that can be allowed to open amid the ongoing national lockdown. Left to itself, the city government was reluctant to allow shops apart from those selling essential commodities to reopen at this point given the high number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Covid-19 lockdown: MHA allows shops to reopen. Here’s what will open and what won’t

All neighbourhood shops in residential areas, except those inside malls, have now been allowed to open during the lockdown but with certain conditions by the government. The decision will come as a relief to people who have been under lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The home ministry order also comes ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month Ramzan.

Sussanne Khan shares a family pic with Hrithik Roshan and sons

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with the actor through the coronavirus pandemic to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan together. On Saturday, she posted a relaxed family picture of the three of them.

This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 centuries record

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee said that current India captain Virat Kohli can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s massive cricketing feat. Tendulkar scored 49 ODI tons and 51 Test hundreds, and to this day, is the only player to have scored 100 international hundreds. Kohli has scored 44 ODI hundreds and 27 Test tons so far in his career, and is just 29 centuries away from equalling Tendulkar’s feat.

Romancing Delhi: The city that can never be monotonous

A lawyer shares his relationship with the Capital, from the time he read about it in Ghalib’s poetry, to the time he discovered it in his own verses, and got mesmerised by its glory, pace and energy.

Man investigates strange noises coming from attic during Zoom call with friends. Watch

London based horror film director, Rob Savage had been tweeting about hearing strange noises coming from the attic of his house. Months later, the filmmaker got a bunch of his mates together on a Zoom call and embarked on the brave adventure of figuring out who the culprit was.

CAIT Gen Secy thanks PM Modi after MHA allows shops to open with conditions

Centre has allowed shops to open with conditions to maintain social distancing and work with half of the employees. National General Secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing shops to open with conditions.

