‘Make rural economy the focus in coronavirus aftermath’: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:22 IST

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged the centre to focus on rural economy as it draws up the plans for reviving economy and job sectors in the aftermath of the corona pandemic.

“It is a good time for the government to ensure that while they offer stimulus packages to the medium and large enterprises, the cottage industry and the small scale sectors that keep the rural economy going are not neglected. That is where the revival will be and where the jobs will be,” said Badri Narayan Chaudhary, the national general secretary of the BKS.

Large scale movement of workers back to their native states has led to concerns that many sectors including manufacturing, construction and even agriculture will face labour shortage. Even as the government claims the movement of migrant workers will be reversed after the lockdown is eased; the BKS functionary claimed otherwise.

“A majority of the workers who have moved back to their native places from urban centres are unlikely to move back. The government will have to find them jobs or ensure they have entrepreneurial skills to sustain their livelihood,” he said.

Chaudhary said, small sectors such as flour grinding mills, packaging etc. can be encouraged at the rural level.

Emphasis on rural economy has been underlined by the RSS and its affiliates even during consultation that take place before the annual budget is prepared.

“We have also suggested to Prasar Bharati (public broadcaster) that instead of focusing on old forms of agriculture on their DD Kisan channel, they should invite experts who can given demonstrations to the rural youth on how to become entrepreneurs and on the latest techniques that can be used to employ more people,” he said.

The BKS has also urged the centres to ensure its advisories on transportation of agriculture produce and purchase at minimum costs are followed on the ground.

Concerned by the losses faced by farmers on account of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the corona virus, which has hampered the transportation and sale of farm produce, the BKS has urged the government to ensure that farmers are paid the minimum prices.

“Our suggestion to the government is to ensure that administration at the local level follows the guidelines that have been issued. When trucks carrying goods are stopped for days at police check points, it affects the farmers because their produce is perishable and cannot be stocked for long. This problem is being faced by farmers growing fruits, vegetables and other produce,” said Chaudhary said.

Prabhakar Kelkar, the all India vice-president of the BKS said there should be monitoring in the mandis to ensure that farmers are paid the minimum prices.