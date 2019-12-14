News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 20:58 IST

‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb

The Shiv Sena on Saturday reacted sharply to Rahul Gandhi’s jibe `My name is not Rahul Savarkar’, saying that there could not be any “compromise” about reverence for the Hindutva ideologue. Read more here.

Assam govt employees announce cease work on Dec 18 against citizenship law

Employees of the Assam government Saturday announced that they will go for cease work on December 18 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita told PTI that all employees of the state government across Assam will not attend offices on December 18. Read more here.

Labour MP Sharma says Corbyn will have to step down

Labour MP Virendra Sharma, who was elected for the fifth time from Ealing Southall and becomes the longest serving Indian-origin MP in the House of Commons, believes party leader Jeremy Corbyn will have to step down after its crushing defeat on Friday. Read more here.

Peter Dinklage on Daenerys twist: ‘Monsters are created. And you don’t see it coming. We vote them into office’

Peter Dinklage has finally weighed in on the divisive series finale of Game of Thrones, which left fans bemused due to the dark turn taken by the fan favourite character of Daenerys Targaryen. Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have been under fire for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the final season of the epic fantasy HBO series, based on author George RR Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire. Read more here.

An era of adverse climate, geopolitics and economy

Fewer people today live in extreme poverty than at any other point in history. People are living longer lives, are better educated and have better access to technology. By many objective measures, life on this planet has never been better. But it just doesn’t feel that way. And there is good reason for that. Read more here.

West Africa turning into Islamic State’s new breeding ground

Militant violence has engulfed the Sahel, an arid area on the southern fringe of the Sahara, since the 2011 ousting of Libyan strongman Moammar Qaddafi. Mali was almost overrun by al-Qaeda affiliated militants the following year and Burkina Faso is facing its worst humanitarian crisis due to near-daily hit-and-run attacks in its northeast shows that Islamic State is expanding at breakneck speed across West Africa. Read more here.

PCB hopeful of South Africa coming for short tour next March

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident that Cricket South Africa will send its team for a short tour of the country in March next year. The tour is expected to comprise three T20 Internationals. Read more here.