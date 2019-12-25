News updates from Hindustan Times: Sharad Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday that it was Nationalist Congress Chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar who taught them how to form government even without a clear majority.

Read full story here.

On Aam Aadmi Party’s report card, five points and the BJP counter

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has released the city government’s “report card” to highlight the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s achievements in Delhi in the last five years.

Read full story here.

Atal Rohtang, world’s longest mountain tunnel, dedicated to nation by Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated the Atal Rohtang tunnel to the nation and also launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana at a function in the capital’s Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

Read full story here.

‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the violence in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against citizenship amendment act (CAA), saying there was a need to “introspect”.

Read full story here.

‘Bloody obsession’, bloody good fast bowlers, and those 30 minutes – Indian cricket in 2019

For Indian cricket, this year has been nothing short of a voyage, there was a dream, there were elements, there was a story, there were characters, there was a crescendo, and yes, there was heartbreak.

Read full story here.

Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend famjam. See pics

The Kapoors have arrived for the annual family Christmas lunch in Mumbai. While Ranbir Kapoor was seen at Kunal Kapoor’s house with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan walked in with son Taimur.

Read full story here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sarah Ali Khan, Malaika Arora: Bollywood celebrities bring on the glamour for Christmas

Bring on the festive cheer, after all the festival of giving is here! And that’s exactly what our Bollywood celebrities did on Christmas eve. Bollywood celebrities from Sarah Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others took to their Instagrams to share some festive cheer, and they all looked stunning in their festive gear.

Read full story here.