Sharad Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:43 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday that it was Nationalist Congress Chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar who taught them how to form government even without a clear majority.

Thackeray was speaking at annual general meeting of Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) near Pune, and Pawar was also present on the dais.

“Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less number of MLAs in the legislative assembly,” said Thackeray while taunting BJP saying no one can now say they can come to power even when they have more numbers.

“Yes we also did it,” said Thackeray. His remarks were seen as dig at BJP, which formed government in Goa and couple of other states even when party did not have majority.

Last month, at another event at VSI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the NCP chief. “Pawar has completed 50 years of either being an MLA or MP, which is a legacy in itself in Indian politics. I have no hesitation in accepting that Pawar held my hand and taught me to walk in my early (political) days in Gujarat,” said Modi, adding he has always put farmers and agriculture first.

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together though their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

The three parties then formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November-end. Pawar is considered the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra’s history.

The programme at VSI also saw political detractors sharing bonhomie as NCP leader Ajit Pawar made changes in seating arrangement ensuring his once bête noire and BJP leader Harshawardhan Patil seating next to him. Pawar also asked Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to join him on dais in first row and spent almost 20 minutes with him. Patil, a senior NCP leader, had shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha elections when his son Ranjitsinh joined BJP.