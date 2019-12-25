On Aam Aadmi Party’s report card, five points and the BJP counter

india

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has released the city government’s “report card” to highlight the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s achievements in Delhi in the last five years.This report card will be distributed among 3.5 million households in the city in the party’s door-to-door campaign that begins on Thursday. Political parties are gearing up for assembly polls in Delhi to be held early next year.

Why AAP says it should be re-elected in Delhi

Education & Healthcare: The party increased the city government’s education budget from Rs 6,600 crore to Rs 15,600 crore. It has constructed more than 20,000 classrooms, built high quality infrastructure in government schools and stopped private schools from increasing fee. The party has started Mohalla Clinics; more than 400 such primary healthcare centres are operational across Delhi. Cases of dengue, the party said, have reduced by more than 90%.

Power and Water: Delhi households now get round-the-clock power supply without disruptions due to load-shedding. Households that use up to 200 units electricity in a month no longer have to pay for power. The power bill are also subsidised for those consuming between 201 to 400 units. The government has waived water charges for households that consume less than 20,000 litres of water in a month. The area coverage of Delhi’s piped water network has increased from 53% to 98%.

Development: Delhi’s budget have nearly doubled from Rs 31,000 crore to around Rs 60,000 crore in five years. Delhi has a revenue surplus. Minimum wages have increased. Development works have also reached more than 1700 unauthorised colonies in the city, with more than Rs 8,000 crore spent on roads, water network, sewer lines, etc in these colonies.

Women security & Public transport: The Delhi government has initiated a scheme to install 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras to bring large part of public places in the city under round-the-clock surveillance. Bus travel is free for women and the buses have marshals deployed in them. The government will install more than 2 lakh street lights to get rid of dark spots in all 70 assembly constituencies in the city. Meanwhile, 4300 new buses being inducted in Delhi’s existing fleet.

Government of better access: With schemes such as WiFi zones, the AAP government has pitched itself as one which connects well with the youth. It has also pitched itself as the government of better access by highlighting schemes such as doorstep delivery of services.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the leading opposition party in the Delhi Assembly, hit back criticising the AAP’s report card.

Why the BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Towari and Delhi’s Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta rebutted AAP’s report card.

Arvind Kejriwal claims to have made “revolutionary changes” in the education must tell the people where are those 500 new schools and 20 new colleges which he had promised?

There is shortage of ICU beds, ventilators, monitors, infusion pumps and gas pipelines in Delhi government hospitals. The health care system has collapsed. The government’s campaign against dengue was nothing but wastage of money in advertisements.

The Delhi Jal Board may have increased its network size but they supply poor quality, this forcing people to compromise with their health.

The subsidies on electricity bills is a scam. The Delhi government initially let the distribution companies charge extra in the garb of fixed charges. The government owes over Rs 7,000 crore to the people of Delhi.

In unauthorised colonies, the party is just trying to take credit for the central government’s efforts in conferring property ownership and transfer rights to over 4 million residents in these colonies. The AAP government could not even get the survey mapping exercise done.