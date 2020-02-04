News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:35 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM.

‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

The Centre on Tuesday categorically declared that it is the prerogative of a state to decide the location of its capital city, indicating that it will not interfere in the decision of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh to shift the administrative capital of the state from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. Read more

Delhi cops find photos linking Kapil Gujjar to Kejriwal’s party, AAP rebuts charge

The 23-year-old man who fired shots in the air near the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Police claimed on Tuesday. Read more

High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday pronounce order on the Centre’s plea challenging stay on execution of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Read more

‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said a wave in favour of BJP is making many people sleepless four days before the Delhi assembly elections. Read more

India create history, become first team to reach three straight ICC U-19 World Cup final

The Indian under-19 cricket team on Tuesday thrashed arch rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in Potchefstroom to reach the final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. Read more

Alia Bhatt believes in living within a budget, owns houses in Mumbai and London and fancies buying a private jet

Actor Alia Bhatt saw success rather early in life but comes across as a sensible person. Her financial planning too reflects that attitude. Read more

Have we given enough credit to Tabu’s style sense?

In 2.5 + decades of being relevant in film industries in India and overseas, the one thing that’s stayed constant is how simple Tabu’s style is. Tabu has never been the conventional Bollywood heroine — too tall, pretty but hardly a stunner. Read more

Google apologises for sending your private videos in Google Photos to strangers

The company on Tuesday said users who downloaded their data through the ‘Google Takeout’ service between November 21 and November 25 last year may have received private videos that weren’t theirs. Google also apologised for the inconvenience caused while blaming a “technical issue” for the gaffe. Read more