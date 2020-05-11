News updates from Hindustan Times: State govts on alert as new superspreaders make tracing tough & all the latest news

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:32 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

State govts on alert as new superspreaders make tracing tough

Ten vegetable and fruit vendors in Jaipur, three in Ahmedabad, a biryani delivery boy in Bhubaneswar and a kirana shop owner in Tuglakabad in Delhi are among new potential superspreaders of the coronavirus disease identified by the authorities in various states. Read more

Covid-19: Tripura lawmaker requests CM to blacklist companies selling substandard PPE kits

Tripura BJP MLA and former health minister Sudip Roy Barman requested Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to blacklist the companies or traders who allegedly provide ‘substandard’ Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the state government. Read more

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PSU bank chiefs today; credit flow, rate transmission on agenda

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with chief executives of state-run banks on Monday to discuss several issues as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

2.25 lakh people want to return to Uttarakhand, govt fears 25,000 could be Covid-19 positive

With five people who returned to Uttarakhand from different parts of the country testing positive for Covid-19 in the past two days, the Uttarakhand government is apprehensive that 25,000 people could be infected. Read more

Training ‘dry’, shooters keep bond with the gun

Trap marksman Manavjit Singh crouches like a predator, his shotgun pointed at a blank wall. The former world champion sweeps his gun, following the arc of a target in his mind’s eye. He pulls the trigger with a dull click. Read more

Hrithik Roshan calls mom Pinky Roshan his ‘lullaby’ in special Mother’s Day video. Watch here

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a special video tribute for his mother, Pinky Roshan, on the occasion of Mother’ Day. Hrithik took to Instagram to post the video collage. He wrote in the caption, “She is my lullaby. Happy Mother’s Day mama. Read more

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India launch: Launch live stream, expected specs and more

Realme is all set to introduce its Narzo smartphone series in India today. The handset maker was earlier scheduled to launch the line-up on April 26 but it was cancelled due to the lockdown extension. Read more

Should art be fact-checked? The answer isn’t quite black-and-white

In January, a photo of rainbow-hued mountains showed up on Instagram, was shared on travel pages, and prompted users to report it as fake. Instagram’s India-based verification partner NewsMobile confirmed that candy-coloured canyons do not exist, and labelled the photo ‘false’. Read more

Watch| Covid-19: India sends ship with medicines, food to 5 nations amid crisis