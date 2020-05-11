e-paper
Hrithik Roshan calls mom Pinky Roshan his 'lullaby' in special Mother's Day video. Watch here

Hrithik Roshan has shared a special Mother’s Day video for his mother, Pinky Roshan. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 08:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a special video tribute for his mother, Pinky Roshan, on the occasion of Mother’ Day. Hrithik took to Instagram to post the video collage.

He wrote in the caption, “She is my lullaby. Happy Mother’s Day mama. Happy #mothersday to all the mama’s in the world.” Hrithik’s post has been ‘liked’ over 500000 times.

 

The video shows pictures of Pinky’s different moods at various family gatherings and holidays. There are also pictures of her working out with Hrithik, lazing around with her grandsons, and having a blast on a vacation.

Hrithik has often spoken about the relationship he shares with his mother. On her birthday in 2018, he’d written on social media, “My mother deserves the world and she doesn’t know it. This is a reminder from her son on her birthday. Don’t wait for your near and dear ones to be happy before you allow yourself to do all the things that make you happy mama. Life is now and you owe it to yourself first. Happy birthday mama! Love you more than you love me.”

Also read: When Hrithik Roshan talked about his hard childhood: ‘We couldn’t pay rent, slept on mats

Hrithik is currently quarantining at home with his sons and ex-wife, Sussanne, who agreed to move in with them for the lockdown. The actor had recently taken to social media to wish his parents on their 49th wedding anniversary. Hrithik has also been sharing workout videos and glimpses of himself learning to play the piano.

