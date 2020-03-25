News updates from Hindustan Times: States enforce coronavirus lockdown norms and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 09:24 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

States enforce coronavirus lockdown norms, stay home or face a prison term

Hundreds of people were booked across the country for violating states’ lockdowns, with many being told to do sit-ups and squats on roads and some being cane-charged. There were also arrests for spreading rumours about Covid-19. Read more

54-yr-old man with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

A 54-year-old man, who had no recent travel history, died in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai after contracting Covid-19, the state’s health minister C Vijayabaskar said on Wednesday. Read more

Covid-19: What you need to know today

The virus continues to rage through Italy, with 602 people dying on Monday alone. That number is lower than the 651 deaths seen on Sunday and the high of 793 on Saturday, but it is not clear whether the country has seen the worst. Read more

In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19

During a phone conversation on Tuesday, state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi told counterpart S Jaishankar that China hopes that India was “opposed” to the “narrow mindset” of using the phrase “China virus”. Read more

Exclusive: No preparation, no talks; IPL unlikely till end of April

Even if the nation-wide lockdown is lifted after April 14 and visas are granted to foreign cricketers a day after, it will take around 12-14 days for the grounds to be ready for hosting a tournament as big as IPL. Read more

Is coronavirus airborne? Does heat kill it?: Priyanka Chopra asks WHO chiefs questions about Covid-19

Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram live conversation with WHO’s Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, and asked them the most pressing questions about the coronavirus. Read more

Flipkart temporarily suspends its services amid COVID-19 lockdown

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it has temporarily suspending its services in India due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

Gudi Padwa 2020: History, Significance and how the Maharashtra New Year celebrations will be different this time

Gudi Padwa, also called Samvatsar Padvo, is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. It is the first day of the year for people of Maharashtra and Konkan region. Read more