News updates from Hindustan Times: Study says 43% children have antibodies for Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:56 IST

43% of children have antibodies for Covid-19: Study

Children have a distinct immune response to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) compared to adults, a new research has found. The study was part of a research to understand the ravaging effects of the Covid-19. Only five per cent of adults have these antibodies, as compared to 43 per cent of children, the research showed.

Covid-19 situation in Delhi unprecedented, says Niti Aayog but govt won’t impose lockdown

Delhi contributed the most to the country's fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the last week. Currently, the national capital has over four lakh cases of Covid-19. It recorded a single-day spike of 8,500 cases and overall 51,000 cases last week.

This Australia tour will be tough for Cheteshwar Pujara: Glenn McGrath

For once, India hold the bragging rights ahead of the Australia Tests. And having won their first Test series Down Under on the previous tour in 2018-19, Glenn McGrath feels India hold "no fear coming to Australia like they used to."

Elon Musk fortune jumps $15 billion on Tesla’s S&P inclusion

Elon Musk, 49, is poised to become the world's third-richest person, leapfrogging Mark Zuckerberg, after his net worth swelled by more than $15 billion in extended trading. His wealth has jumped $90 billion this year, the biggest gain on the ranking of the world's 500 richest people.

His Dark Materials season 2 review: HBO epic gives up on philosophising, embraces action and adventure

After a full season of almost putting one to sleep with heavy dialogues and dull expositioning, HBO's His Dark Materials, thankfully, appears to have given up on the shallow philosophising. Philip Pullman, on whose works the series is based, intended for his alien world and its conflicts to mirror our own.

The Taste with Vir: Renowned chef Cyrus Todiwala’s culinary journey, his restaurant Café Spice Namaste’s closing and possible revival amid coronavirus pandemic

If you watch food shows on TV --- or if you are a dedicated foodie – then you will know who Cyrus Todiwala is. Even if you missed The Spicemen, the show he co-anchored with a Scottish sardarji in a kilt, the chances are you have read his cookbooks.

Redditors asked about weirdest compliments they’ve got. Replies are interesting

Who doesn't like receiving compliments? Just a few sweet words can easily brighten up someone's day and put a smile on their face. However, a compliment which is confusing can leave you thinking about it for quite a long time. This Reddit post is dedicated to those strange compliments.

Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera

A baby was allegedly kidnapped from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident reportedly took place at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital. The victim was born on November 15 and allegedly kidnapped by a woman masquerading as a nurse in the evening on the same day.