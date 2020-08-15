News updates from Hindustan Times: Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy doesn’t mention time of death, claims lawyer and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:22 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report doesn’t mention time of death, says lawyer

The lawyer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has flagged the post mortem report of the actor which he claims does not mention the time of death. Read more

Air India crew members who survived Kozhikode air crash given special leave to recover

The cabin crew members who operated the ill-fated Air India Express flight IX 1344 that operated from Dubai to Kozhikode on August 7 have been granted special paid leave for a month. Read more

Gold prices may hit below Rs 50,000 level. Should you invest or wait?

Experts say the price of 10 gram of gold can fall below Rs 50,000 and that of one kilogram of silver can come down to Rs 60,000 tracking the international market. Read more

Amit Shah asks countrymen to take a pledge on 74th Independence Day

Union home minister Amit Shah has said that the 74th Independence Day is witness to an independent, strong and self-sufficient India that our freedom fighters had dreamt of and he urged the citizens to take pledge on the occasion to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Read more

Sanjay Dutt posts on social media for first time since cancer diagnosis, wishes fans on Independence Day

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared his first social media post after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this week. Sanjay wished his fans and followers on Independence Day. Read more

Grocery store employee entertains shoppers with her melodious voice, goes viral

Some shoppers at a store in Derbyshire, United Kingdom, have had the pleasure of witnessing a melodious musical performance while grocery shopping – all thanks to 24-year-old Lily Taylor-Ward. Read more

Yumthang, Dzüko, Valley of Flowers: Check out India’s most picturesque floral landscapes

If you have ever imagined yourself running through a picturesque field of blooming poppies, with your hair caught in the wind or even if you imagine trekking through these fields to capture those amazing photographs, India has several destinations that you can visit. Read more

Missiles, fighter jets, medical tech: PM Modi’s ‘atmanirbhar’ India examples

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the country will realise the dream, adding that the dream of self-reliance is turning into a pledge. Watch