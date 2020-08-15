Sanjay Dutt posts on social media for first time since cancer diagnosis, wishes fans on Independence Day

bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared his first social media post after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this week. Sanjay wished his fans and followers on Independence Day.

Sanjay shared a picture of the Tricolour and wrote, “Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day to all.” His fans wished him good health and speedy recovery in the comments. “Get well soon sanju baba,” read a comment. “Jai hind!! Happy independence day... Sanju Sir hws u??? Was dying 2 hear frm u.... Get well soon... Nothing gonna happen 2 u.. U r a fighter.... We r wid u always!! Take care,” wrote another.

Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day to all 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rQewtLVA1g — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 15, 2020

The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a “short break” from his work commitments to take care of his health. Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Sanjay has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis. The actor’s wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations. “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.

Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. He will also star in the second instalment of KGF, Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Torbaaz. In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

