News updates from Hindustan Times: Train services affected, orange alert in 12 districts as heavy rain lashes Kerala and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Train services affected, orange alert in 12 districts as heavy rain lashes Kerala

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Kerala on Monday disrupting the assembly by-election being held in Ernakulam, one of the five seats where polling is being held, and affecting trains services in the state. The India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has issued orange alert issued for Monday in 12 Kerala districts. Read more.

BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP on Monday after one its candidates in the Haryana assembly elections purportedly said that no matter which button is pressed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs), votes would go to the ruling party. Read more.

CBI asks SC to transfer sleaze CD trial to Delhi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is an accused

The Supreme Court on Monday stopped the trial in the Chhattisgarh sleaze CD case after the Central Bureau of Investigation asked the top court to transfer the trial to Delhi. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is an accused in this case. Read more.

Parliament’s winter session to commence from November 18

The winter session of Parliament will commence from November 18 and continue till December 13. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated this to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament. Read more.

Rohit Sharma’s cheeky response to reporters leaves everyone in splits

Rohit Sharma spoke about his innings and said that he wanted to make a significant contribution at the top of the order. He also took a cheeky dig at reporters when he said that hoped the media writes good things about him. Watch more.

War box office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film crosses Rs 300 cr mark, War 2 on its way

War box office collection has made history within 19 days of the relase of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film. The action thriller has crossed Rs 300 crore mark, becoming the first film of 2019 to do so. Read more.

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela: Fashion hits and misses for this week

From casual outings, promotions to red carpets, here is the high and lowdown of the past week, and the celebrities who wowed us, and also those who gave us woes, with their fashion choices. Read more.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 13:07 IST