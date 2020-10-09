News updates from Hindustan Times: Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 08:51 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow. All you need to know

From October 10 onwards, railway seats will be available even five minutes before the train leaves the station, as the Indian Railways has decided to restore the pre-covid system of preparing the second reservation chart half an hour before the departure time. Read more

Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Around 12,000 government school students in the capital are set to benefit from the HT Codeathon initiative because of collaborative efforts with the Delhi government, says deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio. Read more

US Prez Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida. “I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night,” he said during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He pulled off a Dhoni, did what MS has been doing to other teams,’ Ajay Jadeja impressed with Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and said he did what Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been doing all these years in the Indian Premier League and that is to dictate the game. Read more

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan quits showbiz to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has announced her retirement from show business, citing religious reasons. Sana made the announcement in social media posts across platforms. Read more

Google Pixel 4a to launch in India today, all you need to know

Google will finally launch the Pixel 4a in India today. Google had earlier confirmed the Pixel 4a would launch on October 17 but Flipkart later listed the launch date as October 9. Google Pixel 4a launch is scheduled to take place at 12 pm later today. Read more

Video of a man casting a net perfectly in water leaves people in awe

In today’s edition of random videos that you may want to watch in loop, here’s a clip of a man casting a net in water. It’s the way the net perfectly unfolds after being thrown which has left people mesmerised. Read more

Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP’s Hathras by four men in her village on September 14 when she had gone to a farm. She breathed her last in Delhi on September 29. Watch