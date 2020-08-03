e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:03 IST
Participants, some wearing protective face masks against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi.
Participants, some wearing protective face masks against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

Covid-19 update: Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines

The government has allowed gymnasiums and yoga institutes to lift shutters from August 5 under the third phase of unlocking the Covid-19 lockdown. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), yoga institutes and gymnasiums located in Covid-19 containment zones shall not be permitted to open.

Read more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family didn’t raise any suspicion, no evidence against any politician: Mumbai Police commissioner

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family did not complain about any lapse in the investigation being carried by Mumbai Police into his death in June, the city’s top police official has said.

Read more.

‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath

In the run-up to the ground-breaking ceremony of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said it is essential to light earthen lamps or diyas at our homes to mark the historic moment.

Read more.

‘Supreme Court remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise

The Supreme Court (SC) remained a mute spectator as communal riots ravaged north-east Delhi, advocate Prashant Bhushan said on Sunday in his counter-affidavit filed in response to the contempt of court case initiated against him by the top court for his tweets against the apex court and the Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde.

Read more.

Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav

The Islamabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Kulbushan Jadhav case till September 3, saying India should be given a chance to appoint a lawyer to defend the former Indian Navy commander sentenced to death for alleged involvement in a spying case.

Read more.

Anand Mahindra’s floor drain post sparks an interesting Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

Anand Mahindra, every now and then, shares posts which not just impresses people but leaves them with various thoughts too. Case in point is his latest tweet which is about the design of a floor drain. The business tycoon has shared an image which has now sparked chatter among people.

Read more.

