News updates from HT: 3-day plenary session of China's Communist Party from today and all the latest news

China: Communist party meet to cement Xi Jinping’s rule

A key three-day Communist Party of China (CPC) meeting to be held in Beijing from Monday is set to cement President Xi Jinping’s authority and pave the way for him to retain power for an unprecedented third time in 2022. Read more

Chhath Puja begins today with ‘Nahay Khay’, public holiday in Delhi

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year, the festival will begin from Monday and conclude on November 11. Read more

'If players prioritise IPL over playing for country, what can we say': Kapil Dev after India's exit from T20 World Cup

Legendary all-rounder and former World Cup winning Kapil Dev feels the BCCI and Indian cricket should start planning immediately for the next World Cup instead of leaving things for later. Read more

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan roars as show finds third millionaire of the season in housewife Geeta Singh Gaur

Game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 has found another millionaire. Housewife Geeta Singh Gaur successfully answered the ₹1 crore question and will be shown attempting the jackpot ₹7 crore question. Read more

Deepika Padukone glams colourful athleisure with mismatched heels in Dubai, fans call her Queen

Deepika Padukone added a touch of glamour to her colourful athleisure for attending an event in Dubai. She teamed the outfit with mismatched pair of pumps and looked stunning as ever. Read more

'Because I am a...': Kejriwal defends his temple run ahead of assembly polls

Aam Aadmi party chief & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to the charge of soft Hindutva. Kejriwal defended his temple visits, saying he is a hindu and hence visits various temples. Watch