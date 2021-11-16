Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: 5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: 5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At least 5 members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in road accident

At least 5 members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district. Read More

'New era of UP': PM Modi inaugurates 341km long Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district is the symbol of the state’s development and will strengthen its economy as he inaugurated the 341km road. Read More

BSF personnel touch women inappropriately during checks: TMC MLA Udayan Guha

Chaos erupted at the West Bengal assembly after Trinamool Congress legislator Udayan Guha accused personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) of inappropriately touching women while searching them during border movement. The Dinhata MLA further said that no matter how much the personnel chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, they were not patriotic. Read More

RELATED STORIES

Dad dresses up as Venom to scare son. Watch video to know if he succeeds

A video of a dad pulling a prank on his son has now left netizens giggling. Shared on Instagram, the video shows him dressing up as the movie character Venom. There is a chance that the video will also leave you laughing out loud too. Watch here

Sidharth Malhotra looks ‘50% savage 50% sweetheart’ in blue pantsuit

If there is an ensemble that screams sophistication for menswear, it has to be a made-to-measure pantsuit and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen looking “50% savage, 50% sweetheart” in the same. Read More

'There won't be any prioritising of formats': Head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of India-New Zealand T20I series

India's new head coach Rahul Dravid and new T20I captain Rohit Sharma addressed a joint press conference on Tuesday ahead of the start of the India-New Zealand T20I series in Jaipur. Dravid stated that his wards and management will not prioritise any format and that the focus will be on all. Read More

Patralekhaa blushes as newlywed bride as she and Rajkummar Rao pose at their wedding, see inside pics

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on Monday, November 15, in Chandigarh. While the couple gave a glimpse of the wedding, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has shared more pictures from the wedding. Read More

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushant singh rajput purvanchal expressway narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will Yesudas be allowed to enter Guruvayur temple? Debate erupts

Kerala HC allows swap transplants between non-relatives

Top 10 highlights of UP's 'expressway of development'

Half of Assam fully vaccinated against Covid-19, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP