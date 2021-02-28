News updates from HT: ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in West Bengal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in West Bengal: Here are other results

The stage is set for crucial Assembly elections in five states where voters will exercise their franchise to choose a new government.

PSLV lifts off with Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites; ISRO says launch successful

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite onboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C51.

Catch the rain: PM Modi urges people to conserve water ahead of summers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation and called for a 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies and prepare them for rainwater harvesting before monsoons.

We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60, nobody ever says a thing: Nathan Lyon

As Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin perfectly put it, 'the talk about the surface is getting out of hand'.

Kangana Ranaut gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look

Kangana Ranaut has shared the before and after look of her parents and brother Aksht's Mumbai home, done by her. The actor had earlier said that she was setting up the place where her brother Aksht will be living with his wife Ritu.

There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you have seen the 'Spot it' posts which keep people busy.

Parineeti Chopra flaunts toned midriff in crop sweater and skirt worth ₹5k

An all-black outfit can never go out of style and Parineeti Chopra's latest pictures are a testimony to our statement.