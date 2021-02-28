There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?
If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you have seen the ‘Spot it’ posts which keep people busy. There is also an entertainment value attached to such posts. For most, solving these puzzles may also being a certain kind of satisfaction. This post about an owl hidden in plain sight, shared on Twitter, is a perfect inclusion to that category. Chances are, the post will leave you intrigued and amused, all at the same time. You also may have to look twice to spot the bird.
IFS officer Dharamveer Meena shared the post on Twitter with the caption, “Spot the Bird." It contains two images.
The images showcase the same scene from two different angles. Take a look if you can spot the bird in both the images.
By now you must have located the owl and there is a chance that after doing so you can’t stop saying “Wow.” However, if you’re still searching, this reply on the tweet may help:
“Wow! Completely melted into the surroundings! Great pics!” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing capture. Did you click it,” asked another. To which, Meena replied, “Ya lucky to capture. Only when it took a flight did I notice it was there.”
An individual expressed, “Wow..fab camouflage.” Several others expressed the same notion.
How long did it take you to spot the bird?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This video of a wolf in snow is oddly calming to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US vice president Kamala Harris calls astronaut Victor Glover at ISS. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 skiers descend Yosemite's Half Dome in an unusually daring feat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post on ‘weirdest snack’ sparks hilarious Twitter thread. Do you relate to any?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart doggo rushes to tell human ‘I love you’, melts hearts along the way. Watch
- “Tucker was like, let me stop what I’m doing and reciprocate your love mom,” wrote an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19th-century two-storey house set to move a mile away in Massachusetts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold mohur from Mughal era goes under the hammer for ₹56 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Almost perfectly preserved ancient ceremonial carriage unearthed near Pompeii
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s Bharatanatyam dance on how emojis will walk is a treat to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gotta boop ‘em all: Clip showing animals receiving boops may melt your heart
- The Video shows a person booping different animals and their reactions are priceless.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girls like to swing: Group’s groovy dance in saree wows netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Firefall’ illusion makes waterfall look like molten lava, pics wow people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calf’s leg gets tangled in barbed wire fence, man rescues it. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video showing baby alligator enjoying some neck scratches is all you need today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox