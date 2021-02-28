ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in West Bengal: Here are other results

The stage is set for crucial Assembly elections in five states where voters will exercise their franchise to choose a new government. The Election Commission has announced the schedule for these elections, with West Bengal holding the longest polling in eight phases.

As the political parties head into campaigning mode, ABP News and C-Voter tried to gauge the mood of the voters. They claim that the situation is in favour of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to see a better prospect.

The Congress is expected to receive a big jolt in Assam, according to ABP-C-Voter opinion poll. Here's a look at the results of the pre-poll survey:

West Bengal: Looking at the trends, Banerjee will score a hat-trick in the Assembly election, according to the opinion poll. The ABP-C-Voter poll said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to get 148-164 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The BJP, meanwhile, can get 92-108 seats, the opinion poll further said. There is bad news for the Congress and left Front, which ruled the state for more than three decades. The Left-Congress alliance may get 31-39 seats, according to ABP-C-Voter poll.

Puducherry: The Congress is likely to receive a big setback in the union territory, the opinion poll said. The BJP will be able to form the government in Puducherry by winning 17-21 of the 30 seats, said ABP-C-Voter. The Congress tally is likely to shrink to 12, it further said.

Kerala: The Left government is expected to survive in Kerala, the opinion poll said. It predicted that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI(M) is expected to get 83-91 of the 140 seats. On the other hand, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) may get anywhere between 47-55 seats in the upcoming assembly election. The BJP may barely get two seats, the ABP-C-Voter opinion poll said.

Assam: The BJP-led alliance is likely to retain power in the state, the ABP-C-Voter survey said. Out of the state's 126 seats, the opinion poll predicted 68-76 seats and 42 per cent vote share for the BJP, and 43-51 seats and 31 per cent vote share for Congress-led alliance. The others may get 5-10 seats in the state.

Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) can return to power in Tamil Nadu, the ABP-C-Voter opinion poll has predicted. The DMK is likely to get 154-162 of the state's 234 seats, whereas the ruling AIADMK 58-66, the survey further predicted. In terms of vote share, the DMK is expected to get 41 per cent whereas AIADMK 29 per cent.